Moderate intensity earthquake hits southeastern Iran

Mar 3, 2025, 06:31 pm IST

Tehran: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Southeastern Iran was on Monday. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Network  of the  UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM),  the earthquake  was at a depth of 40.4km.

The tremor Earthquakes are frequent in Iran because the country is located in a seismically active region where the Arabian Plate collides with the Eurasian Plate.

