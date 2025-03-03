Moderate intensity earthquake hits southeastern Iran

Tehran: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Southeastern Iran was on Monday. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Network of the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake was at a depth of 40.4km.

Also Read: Emirates to operate daily flights to these countries: Details

The tremor Earthquakes are frequent in Iran because the country is located in a seismically active region where the Arabian Plate collides with the Eurasian Plate.