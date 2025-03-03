Personal loan growth slows in January 2025

Mumbai: Personal loan growth slowed in January 2025. The latest data presented by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed this.

As per RBI data, personal loan expansion year-to-year was 14.2% in the fortnight as of January 24, 2025. This, in the case of the sample 41 commercial banks covering virtually all the universe of non-food credit (more than 95%). On a year-on-year basis, non-food bank credit as of the fortnight ended January 24, 2025 registered a growth of 12.5% which is a three month high as compared to 16.2% for the corresponding fortnight of the previous year.

Though the overall non-food bank credit market did witness a three-month high of year-on-year expansion at 12.5%, this is short of the 16.2% expansion of the same period last year. Banking sector credit in the industry category witnessed a slightly muted pick-up of 8.2% compared with 7.5% previously.

Credit to the services sector softened to 13.8% year-on-year (YoY) since on the fortnight ending January 24, 2025 (21.0 per cent for the last corresponding fortnight of the preceding year.

The personal loans segment experienced an increase of 14.2% YoY since the fortnight ended January 24, 2025, versus 18.2% during the same period last year’.