PM Modi explores Gujarat safari, praises tribals for protecting Asiatic lions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat’s Junagadh district on Monday morning for a lion safari on the occasion of World Wildlife Day. He shared his experience on social media, highlighting the steady rise in the Asiatic lion population due to conservation efforts. Modi praised the role of tribal communities and women in preserving the lions’ habitat, emphasizing their contribution to wildlife protection. The Prime Minister also posted photographs of lions he encountered during the safari. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and senior forest officials accompanied him on the visit.

Following the safari, Modi chaired the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife at Sasan Gir, where discussions focused on wildlife conservation. The government has sanctioned over ?2,900 crore for Project Lion, aimed at protecting the Asiatic lions, which are found only in Gujarat. Currently, these lions inhabit approximately 30,000 square kilometers across 53 talukas in nine districts. As part of conservation efforts, a National Referral Centre for Wildlife is being developed in Junagadh, along with a high-tech monitoring center and a state-of-the-art wildlife hospital in Sasan to enhance tracking and medical care.

Before arriving at Gir, Modi spent the previous night at Sinh Sadan, a forest guest house managed by the state forest department. On Sunday, he visited the Somnath temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Later, he toured Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation center at the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex, which focuses on the welfare of rescued captive elephants and other wildlife, offering sanctuary and medical care to animals saved from abuse.