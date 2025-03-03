Power consumption in India grew marginally in February

New Delhi: India’s power consumption grew marginally to 131.54 billion units (BU) in February. This is higher than 127.34 BU in the year-ago period. However, the two figures are not comparable, as 2024 was a leap year.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose to 238.14 GW from 222 GW in February 2024. The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Also Read: Union government revises passport rules, this certificate now mandatory to issue new passport for some citizens

Last year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during the day and 225 GW during evening hours for May 2024, while 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW in the evening hours for June 2024. The ministry had also estimated that peak power demand may hit 260 GW in the summer of 2024.

According to government estimates, peak power demand is expected to touch 270 GW in the summer of 2025.

India’s power consumption increased by just 2.7 per cent to 137.49 billion units (BU) in January.According to official data, power consumption was 133.94 BU in January 2024.Similarly, the highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose to 237.30 GW from 222.32 GW in January 2024.