SC allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume ‘The Ranveer Show’ with conditions

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his podcast, ‘The Ranveer Show,’ on the condition that he provides an undertaking to uphold moral and ethical standards suitable for viewers of all ages. The court emphasized that his content must maintain decency and propriety, ensuring it adheres to regulatory guidelines. This decision follows concerns raised in the India’s Got Latent case regarding content moderation on digital platforms.

While issuing its ruling, the court acknowledged the impact of the show’s suspension on its production team, highlighting that 280 employees depend on its operations for their livelihood. Considering this, the bench permitted Allahbadia to continue his podcast, provided he complies with the required content standards. The court’s conditions aim to strike a balance between creative freedom and responsible digital content regulation.

Allahbadia had filed an application seeking to lift the restriction on broadcasting his shows, arguing that it was his primary source of income and employed a significant workforce. The Supreme Court clarified that while he may resume his podcast under stipulated guidelines, no content should be created that could influence the ongoing case proceedings, either directly or indirectly.