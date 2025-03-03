Skoda reveals Kodiaq RS and Octavia RS: Details

Mumbai: Skoda has introduced the Kodiaq RS and the Octavia RS. Both cars features significant upgrades in power and technology. Equipped with a 2.0-litre TSI engine producing 195 kW (265 hp), these RS models are now the most powerful versions in their histories.

Standard features include LED matrix beam headlights, animated LED rear turn indicators, and the advanced keyless entry system. Both models sport a gloss black accents, aerodynamic enhancements, and red-painted brake calipers. The Kodiaq RS rides on 20-inch alloy wheels, while the Octavia RS comes with 19-inch wheels.

Inside, the RS models maintain their sporty character with a black-themed interior, red contrast stitching, and sports seats with integrated headrests. Both models come equipped with variable-ratio progressive steering, while the Octavia RS features a lowered sports suspension for improved handling dynamics.