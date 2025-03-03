Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Monday’s choppy session on a lower note. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 73,085.94, down 112.16 points or 0.15 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 22,119.30, down merely 5.40 points or 0.02 per cent from its previous close.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,192 against 2,840 stocks that declined, and 163 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,195. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 63, and those that hit a 52-week low was 1,114. A total of 158 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 520 in the lower circuit.

33 out of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 settled higher. Top gainers were Bharat Electronics, Grasim, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, and UltraTech Cement. Top losers were Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, and HDFC Bank. Index heavyweights and India’s largest company by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries, settled lower by 2.17 per cent.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee settle higher against US dollar

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 index settled higher by 0.14 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap100 settled lower by 0.27 per cent on Monday.

Sectoral markets ended on a mixed note. Nifty IT, Metal, Auto, Pharma, Realty, and Healthcare indices settled higher with gains of up to 1.26 per cent. On the other hand, Banking, Oil & Gas, and Media indices on the NSE settled lower with losses of up to 1.10 per cent.