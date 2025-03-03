Union government revises passport rules, this certificate now mandatory to issue new passport for some citizens

New Delhi: The Union government has amended passport rules. The Ministry of External Affairs of India has made amendments to rules related to submission of proof of date of birth for issuing of passports.

Under the new Passports (Amendment) Rules 2025, those born on or after October 1, 2023, will have to show a birth certificate to issue a new passport. This document will be the only valid proof for date of birth. The birth certificate must be issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other authority, empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (18 of 1969), the authority stated in its gazette. The new changes have come into effect from February 28.

Meanwhile, individuals born prior to this date can submit one of the following documents as proof for date of birth:

Birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other authority, empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (18 of 1969).

Transfer/school leaving/ matriculation certificate issued by the recognised school last attended or recognised educational board having the date of birth of the applicant.

The applicant’s Permanent Account Number Card (PAN) issued by the Income-tax Department which contains the date of birth of the applicant.

Copy of an extract of the service record of the applicant (only in respect of government servants) or the Pay Pension Order (in respect of retired government servants). This document must be duly attested or certified by the officer-in-charge of the administration of the concerned ministry or department of the applicant and must contain his/her’s date of birth.

Driving licence issued by the Transport Department of the concerned state government along with the date of birth of the applicant on it

Election Photo Identity Card issued by the Election Commission of India containing the date of birth of the applicant.

Policy bond issued by the Life Insurance Corporations of India or public companies having the date of birth of the holder of the insurance policy.

Previously, there used to a cut-off date of January 26, 1989, set by the Indian government for mandatory submission of the birth certificate as a proof for date of birth. This was permanently removed in 2016, allowing all applicants to be able to submit either one of the above-mentioned documents as proof of date of birth to issue a new passport.