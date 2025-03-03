UP Govt deploys automatic machines for insect control after Mahakumbh cleanup

Following the success of ultra-modern mist blowers and mini fogging machines at the Mahakumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government is now expanding their use statewide to combat mosquito and fly infestations. These advanced machines provided significant relief to saints and devotees during the event, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to roll out a comprehensive insect-control initiative. The initiative aims to make Uttar Pradesh insect-free by deploying 107 ultra-modern mist blowers to municipal corporations and 110 mini-fogging machines to the Health Department for disease control.

The mist blowers will be used to spray pesticides in unhygienic areas, particularly in flood-prone regions where mosquito breeding is high. Additionally, the mini-fogging machines will target vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. These automatic machines can reach affected areas within 30 minutes of a call, ensuring a rapid response to outbreaks. Mobile vector control units will now operate across the state, enabling immediate fogging and mist spraying in high-risk areas.

As part of the state’s vector control strategy, spraying will be conducted not only at the homes of dengue or malaria patients but also in 50 surrounding houses. The government’s decision to expand these measures beyond Mahakumbh highlights its commitment to improving public health and sanitation. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce mosquito-borne diseases and improve overall hygiene, making Uttar Pradesh cleaner and healthier.