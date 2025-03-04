Poco launches new smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Poco M7 5G was launched in India. It joins the Poco M7 Pro 5G variant, which was unveiled in the country in December 2024. Poco M7 5G is available in India starting at a price of Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. These prices are applicable only for the first day of sale, that is, March 7 and it will be available via Flipkart starting 12pm. The phone is offered in Mint Green, Ocean Blue, and Satin Black colour options.

The Poco M7 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 600 nits of peak brightness level, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free and Circadian certifications. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

The Poco M7 5G carries a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. The front camera holds an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Both rear and front cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The Poco M7 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. However, the phone ships with a 33W charger in the box. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. For security, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.