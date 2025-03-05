Lord Krishna mantras to chant

Shri Krishna was born on Ashtami Tithi (eighth day), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) in Bhadrapada when Rohini Nakshatra prevailed.

Krishna Mantras

Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari

Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva

Krishna Moola Mantra

OM Krishnaya Namah

I bow before you, O Krishna!

Krishna Maha Mantra

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare

By chanting this Mantra, you can seek the blessings of Shri Rama as well as Shri Krishna, the two avatars of Shri Vishnu.

Krishna Gayatri Mantra

OM Devaki Nandaya Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dheemahi Tanno Krishna Prachodayat

Salutations to one son of Devaki and Vasudeva, bless me with wisdom so that I can gain higher intellect

Here’s another version of the Krishna Gayatri Mantra –

Om Damodaraya Vidhmahe Rukmani Vallabhay Dheemahe Tanno Krishna Prachodayath

Salutations to the one who was tied to a mortar with a rope, Oh consort of Rukmini, I bow before you. Illuminate my mind.

Krishna Mantra for success

OM Shri Krishnah Sharanam Mamah

I bow before your feet, O Krishna!