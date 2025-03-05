Lord Krishna mantras to chant

Shri Krishna was born on Ashtami Tithi (eighth day), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) in Bhadrapada when Rohini Nakshatra prevailed.
Krishna Mantras
Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari
Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva
Krishna Moola Mantra
OM Krishnaya Namah
I bow before you, O Krishna!
Krishna Maha Mantra
Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare
Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare
Also Read: Astrological predictions for today, March 5
By chanting this Mantra, you can seek the blessings of Shri Rama as well as Shri Krishna, the two avatars of Shri Vishnu.
Krishna Gayatri Mantra
OM Devaki Nandaya Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dheemahi Tanno Krishna Prachodayat
Salutations to one son of Devaki and Vasudeva, bless me with wisdom so that I can gain higher intellect
Here’s another version of the Krishna Gayatri Mantra –
Om Damodaraya Vidhmahe Rukmani Vallabhay Dheemahe Tanno Krishna Prachodayath
Salutations to the one who was tied to a mortar with a rope, Oh consort of Rukmini, I bow before you. Illuminate my mind.
Krishna Mantra for success
OM Shri Krishnah Sharanam Mamah
I bow before your feet, O Krishna!
Post Your Comments