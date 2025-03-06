8 dead, 12 injured in two road accidents in Chhattisgarh

Five people lost their lives in a road accident on the outskirts of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, officials reported on Thursday. The tragic incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Mandir Hasaud police station, according to Raipur Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Earlier in the day, another fatal road accident took place in Narayanpur district, claiming three lives and injuring at least 12 others. The accident happened on Wednesday evening around 8:10 pm. Among the deceased, two were men and one was a woman. Officials have not yet disclosed the exact cause of the crash but have confirmed that emergency services responded promptly to the scene.

The injured victims were immediately taken to the Primary Health Centre for medical attention. Out of the 12 injured individuals, two sustained severe injuries and were subsequently referred to Narayanpur hospital for advanced treatment after receiving first aid. Authorities continue to monitor the condition of the injured and have urged caution on the roads to prevent further such tragedies.