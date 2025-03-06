Delhi women await BJP’s promised ?2500/month as Women’s Day nears

As Women’s Day approaches, female voters in Delhi are closely watching whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fulfill its promise of providing ?2,500 in monthly financial aid. The BJP, which appointed Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s fourth female chief minister, had pledged this scheme to woo women voters, who now make up 45% of the electorate. Safety, financial independence, and welfare were key issues in the elections, and the BJP also promised ?21,000 for pregnant women and improved healthcare facilities. While the party announced that the rollout would begin on March 8, skepticism remains as women await concrete action.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), now in opposition, has seized the opportunity to pressure the BJP on its unfulfilled promises. AAP leaders and workers have staged demonstrations across Delhi, displaying banners that read “Bas 3 Din Aur” (Only 3 Days Left) to remind the BJP of its commitment. Senior AAP leader Rituraj Jha directly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on when the promised funds would be transferred. Political analyst Sanjay Kumar noted that while election promises often remain empty rhetoric, the BJP must deliver on key commitments to maintain credibility. He also pointed out that AAP’s loss was partly due to corruption allegations and its liquor policy, which some women voters believed contributed to increased alcohol consumption in households.

Beyond financial aid, Delhi’s women voters are concerned about safety, clean drinking water, and rising household expenses. With their growing influence in elections, women are looking for concrete improvements in governance. Many now hope that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will prioritize their concerns and ensure policies that genuinely benefit them. While there is optimism about having a woman leader, many believe only time will tell whether the BJP will truly address the issues that matter most to them.