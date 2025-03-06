Volvo launches 2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift in India: Price, Features

Mumbai; Volvo has launched the latest iteration of its flagship XC90 SUV in the Indian market. The new version of the luxury vehicle has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The XC90 is one of the four SUVs in the brand’s model lineup in the country and is sold alongside other models like the EX40, XC60, and XC40.

The 2025 Volvo XC90 features a refreshed front fascia with a new grille and reworked T-shaped DRLs within the Matrix LED headlights on both sides. The manufacturer has also introduced a redesigned bumper that comes with a new air dam layout.

The 2025 Volvo XC90’s boasts a new design for 20-inch alloy wheels. The 2025 Volvo XC90 comes with new upholstery and a new layout. It has a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power-adjustable seats with ventilation and massage capabilities, a color heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, Bowers & Wilkins, and more. It also gets new second-row captain seats,

In terms of safety, the manufacturer provides a range of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features, a 360-degree camera, hill start control, hill descent control, an electronic parking brake, parking assistance, and additional safety options.

The 2025 Volvo XC90 gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The mild-hybrid powertrain generates 250 hp and 360 Nm of torque, and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with AWD system.