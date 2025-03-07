Delhi Cabinet may approve ?2,500 monthly aid for women on Women’s Day

The Delhi cabinet is expected to meet on March 8 to discuss the proposed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which aims to provide ?2,500 per month in financial assistance to women in the national capital. Sources suggest that the government may announce the scheme at an event on Women’s Day. AAP leader Gopal Rai criticized the BJP for not fulfilling its election promises and urged the Delhi government to implement the aid scheme as pledged. He pointed out that the BJP had assured women financial support by March 8, and now people expect the budget to reflect these commitments.

During the International Women’s Day event “Women Power for Viksit Bharat 2047,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the progress of initiatives like “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” and emphasized the need to further empower women. She stated that women are actively contributing to governance, foreign affairs, and national security. Gupta also reiterated her commitment to fulfilling the Delhi budget’s promises, engaging with various groups to understand their expectations, and ensuring that the government delivers on its manifesto commitments, including women’s welfare programs and subsidies like free cooking gas cylinders.

Additionally, Gupta announced plans to expand the network of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras across Delhi to improve access to affordable medicines. She criticized the previous administration for not implementing the scheme, suggesting political bias due to its association with the central government. Marking the seventh Jan Aushadhi Diwas, she assured that the government would follow the High Court directive mandating the establishment of a Janaushadhi Kendra within 500 meters of every hospital, ensuring wider availability of essential medicines.