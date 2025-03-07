Kerala reports high UV radiation in 7 districts, yellow alert issued in 11 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-temperature warning for Kerala, cautioning residents about extreme heat today and tomorrow. In the past 24 hours, seven districts have recorded elevated ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels, with Kollam placed under an orange alert due to a UV Index of 8, particularly in Kottarakkara. Authorities have advised people in these areas to take necessary precautions. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Malappuram, indicating moderate UV exposure that could still pose health risks.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been declared in 11 districts due to rising temperatures, with Thrissur and Palakkad expecting maximum temperatures of 38°C, while Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod may see temperatures reaching 37°C. Alappuzha and Malappuram are predicted to hit 36°C. The combination of high temperatures and humidity is expected to create hot and uncomfortable conditions across these regions, except for hilly areas, until tomorrow. Authorities have urged people to avoid prolonged sun exposure, particularly between 10 am and 3 pm when UV radiation is at its peak.

The IMD has advised extra precautions for individuals engaged in outdoor activities, including laborers, fishermen, bikers, tourists, and those with health conditions such as skin diseases, eye disorders, cancer, or weakened immunity. UV radiation remains high even under clear skies and is further intensified by reflective surfaces like water bodies and sand. The public is strongly urged to follow safety measures to prevent heat-related illnesses and minimize direct exposure to extreme UV levels.