Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty trade lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a weak note. Both benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are currently trading lower. In the afternoon trade, the BSE Sensex is trading at 74,212.52, down 127.57 points or 0.17%. The NSE Nifty is at 22,519.00, down 25.70 points or 0.11%.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,693 against 1,067 stocks that declined, and 165 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,925. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 44, and those that hit a 52-week low was 61. A total of 302 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 134 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: Tecno unveils Camon 40 series smartphones

Top gainers were Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Auto, and Adani Ports. Top losers were IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Shriram Finance, Infosys, and Power Grid Corp.

The BSE Midcap index remains flat, while the Smallcap index is seeing a modest gain of 0.6%the BSE MidCap index is trading at 39,928.17, down 81.13 points or 0.20%. Meanwhile, the BSE SmallCap index is showing resilience, up 426.44 points or 0.94%, at 45,691.73.