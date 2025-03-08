Delhi govt approves 2500 monthly aid for eligible women

The BJP-led Delhi government has approved a ?5,100 crore budget to implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a financial assistance scheme for eligible women, fulfilling a key pre-election promise. Announced on International Women’s Day by BJP President JP Nadda, the initiative will provide ?2,500 per month to women in the national capital. The scheme is expected to benefit around 15-20 lakh women aged 18 to 60 from families earning up to ?3 lakh annually, with a primary focus on those in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

To qualify, applicants must have lived in Delhi for at least five years and hold an Aadhaar-linked bank account. The scheme will feature a multi-tier verification process to prevent fraudulent claims, adopting a framework similar to the Union government’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. Women can apply online, ensuring a streamlined and transparent distribution of benefits.

Ahead of the scheme’s rollout, Chief Minister Gupta held discussions with women at the Delhi Assembly to gather feedback on financial aid and other concerns, including safety, sanitation, and education. She reaffirmed the BJP government’s commitment to the initiative while criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for pressuring the administration on its implementation timeline. Insights from these discussions will be considered while drafting the Delhi Budget for 2025-26, set to be presented later this month.