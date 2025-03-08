Dhaba-style dal recipe

Lentils are the main item of Indian food. It is also very beneficial for health. Try these easy recipes to make Dhaba-style dals at home.

1. Dal Tadka

First of all, cook toor dal, moong dal, and chana dal in a cooker. If you want, you can also add masoor dal. Now heat 2 tablespoons of ghee in a pan. Add half a teaspoon of cumin seeds and whole red chilies. Add finely chopped garlic and ginger. Add 2-3 finely chopped onions and green chilies. Reduce the flame and fry it till it turns golden. Then add turmeric, red chili powder, and garam masala. Add one cup of tomatoes and salt and mix and stir it till it is cooked well.

Put the cooked dal on the gas and then add this mixture to the dal and let it cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Heat a small piece of coal and turn it red. Place it in a small bowl and place it in the middle of the dal. Pour desi ghee over the coal and cover it immediately. The dal will get a smoky flavor. Finally, prepare the tadka of cumin seeds and asafoetida in ghee and pour it over the dal. Garnish with green coriander.

2. Dal Makhani

Cook the soaked rajma and urad dal. Beat the Dal with a churner. Heat butter in a pan and add cumin seeds and asafoetida. Add green chilies, cinnamon, cardamom, and finely chopped onions and fry them. Then add ginger garlic paste, red chili powder, and tomatoes and fry till cooked. Add the beaten dal to it and let it cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Garnish with green coriander and fresh cream.

3. Spinach Dal

Cook the dal in a pressure cooker. Wash the spinach leaves and chop them finely. Put a mixture of ghee and mustard oil in the pan. Add cumin seeds and whole red chilies and fry them; add finely chopped garlic and ginger. Then add the onion and green chilies and fry till they turn golden. Then add tomatoes, and after they melt, add chopped spinach and cook well. Then add cooked dal to it. Prepare the tadka separately. Make a tadka of cumin seeds, mustard seeds, asafoetida, and garlic in ghee and add it to the dal. Dhaba-style Palak Dal is ready.