Toyota launches Hilux Black Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a special edition black-coloured version of the Hilux pickup truck in the Indian market. The new model is named Hilux Black Edition and has been launched at a starting price of Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).It made its debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

The Toyota Hilux Black Edition comes with black paint along with darkened elements. Specifically, it gets a black radiator grille with 18-inch alloy wheels and bespoke web caps. To complement the style, the door handles, ORVMs, fender garnish, and fuel lid also come with a black paint.

The cabin of the Hilux Black Edition comes with black leather upholstery and a black theme for the panels. The list of features include a dual-zone automatic climate control, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The list also includes elements like a reverse parking camera and front parking sensors.

For safety, the pickup truck comes equipped with seven airbags, vehicle stability control, traction control, Smart entry with an engine push start/stop button, automatic headlights, and ORVMs that can be electrically adjusted and retracted.

Toyota has not made any changes to the 2.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. It still delivers 201 hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission and transfers power to all four wheels via a permanent 4×4 system. The off-roading capabilities of the vehicle are aided by an electronic differential lock, an automatic limited slip differential, hill assist control, and downhill assist control, and its water-wading capability of 700 mm.