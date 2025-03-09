Know How to Split Bills Using Paytm, Google Pay, And PhonePe

Mumbai: Popular UPI apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe helps us to send money to friends, making payments, and even splitting bills. These apps offer a handy bill-splitting feature. This feature eliminates the hassle of calculating who owes what.

Steps to Split the Bill Using Google Pay:

Open the Google Pay app on your phone.

Tap on the Split the bill option in the bottom left corner.

– Create a group by selecting contacts you want to split the bill with and giving it a name.

Once the group is created, tap on the Split an expense button.

– Enter the amount to be paid and select custom contacts from the group who will pay for the bill.

– Tap on the Send Request button to send the payment request to your selected contacts.

Steps to Split the Bill Using PhonePe:

– Open the PhonePe app on your phone.

– From the main screen, tap on the Split bill option.

– Enter the total amount to be paid.

– Choose the contacts you want to split the bill with.

– Tap on the Send request button to send the payment request.

Steps to Split the Bill Using Paytm:

– Open the Paytm app on your phone.

– Tap on the message box icon at the top right to go to the Conversations page.

– Select the Split bill option at the bottom.

– Enter the amount that needs to be paid.

– Choose the contacts you want to share the bill with.

– Tap on the Continue button at the top right.

– On the next page, you can either check the Auto-split equally box or manually adjust each person’s share.

– Hit the Send button to send the payment request.