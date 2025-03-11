Centre directs IPL to ban tobacco and alcohol-related ads

The Centre has urged the Indian Premier League (IPL) to prohibit all direct and indirect advertisements related to tobacco and alcohol, including surrogate promotions, during matches and telecasts. In a letter to IPL Chairperson Arun Singh Dhumal, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Prof. (Dr.) Atul Goel, emphasized that IPL, as the country’s biggest sports platform, has a social and moral responsibility to promote public health. The letter, also addressed to BCCI President Roger Binny, called for a complete ban on such ads within stadium premises and on national television during the tournament, which begins on March 22.

The DGHS further recommended banning the sale of tobacco and alcohol products at all IPL-affiliated events and venues while discouraging sportspersons and commentators from endorsing such products. Stressing the impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes—responsible for over 70% of deaths annually in India—Dr. Goel pointed out that tobacco and alcohol use are key contributors. India ranks second globally in tobacco-related deaths, with nearly 14 lakh fatalities each year, while alcohol remains the most widely consumed psychoactive substance in the country.

The letter highlighted that IPL’s widespread reach makes it influential in shaping public perception about health and fitness. The Union Health Ministry had previously urged the BCCI and the Sports Authority of India to prevent surrogate advertising by sportspersons, given their role as inspirations for millions of young fans. Allowing direct or indirect promotion of tobacco and alcohol contradicts public health efforts, and the government insists on strict enforcement of advertising bans to align with national health priorities.