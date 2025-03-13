Centre Implements Plan to Restore Peace in Manipur

The Centre has begun implementing a peace roadmap in Manipur, with six Naga MLAs pledging their support for any initiative aimed at restoring normalcy. According to AK Mishra, advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs (Northeast), the first phase of this plan includes surrendering weapons, reopening roads, and curbing the activities of armed groups. The Federation of Civil Society (FOCS) Manipur, a coalition of 20 Imphal Valley-based civil society organizations, met Mishra to discuss the roadmap’s progress and its impact on the state.

Following Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s call, many individuals from both Imphal Valley and the hill districts have surrendered weapons and ammunition in recent days. However, attempts to restore unrestricted movement on Manipur’s roads have faced resistance, leading to violent protests by the Kuki-Zo tribal community. A recent attempt resulted in one fatality and over 40 injuries. At a high-level security review meeting in Delhi on March 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed officials to ensure the reopening of roads and take action against any obstructions to free movement.

Meanwhile, the six Naga MLAs met Governor Bhalla at Raj Bhavan in Imphal, assuring their cooperation in all efforts to restore peace. They expressed confidence that under the governor’s leadership, the state would soon return to normalcy. Additionally, representatives from the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee submitted a memorandum to the governor, urging him to address the needs of internally displaced persons living in relief camps. Bhalla assured them that their concerns would be considered.