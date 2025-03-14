Know benefits of consuming black pepper before bed

Black pepper is one of the most commonly used spices worldwide. It is also known as the king of spices, It has a mildly spicy flavour and contains many medicinal properties.

Consuming black pepper before bed can offer many impressive benefits. Here are some of the benefits of following this practice.

1. Improves digestion

Black pepper contains a compound called piperine, which can stimulate the production of stomach acids and speed up digestion. Consuming black pepper post-dinner can provide relief from gas, indigestion and other digestive issues.

2. Strengthens immunity

Black pepper is rich in antioxidants which can help boost immunity. This spice can help prevent cold and cough effectively.

3. Improves sleep

Improper sleep can affect your health in many ways. Studies suggest that black pepper may help improve sleep quality.

4. May help with weight loss

Black pepper can speed up metabolism, promoting weight loss.

5. Improves cholesterol levels

Black pepper can help reduce cholesterol levels, improving overall heart health.

6. Helps manage diabetes

This spice can improve insulin sensitivity, making it beneficial for people with diabetes.

7. Anti-cancer properties

The element called piperine present in black pepper may help prevent cancer cell growth.

Different ways to consume black pepper

With milk: You can add a pinch of black pepper powder in a glass of hot milk. Drink this during bedtime.

Honey and black pepper: Mix some black pepper powder in a teaspoon of honey to relieve sore throat and boost your immunity.

Black pepper with hot water: Mixing black pepper and lemon juice in a glass of hot water can detoxify your body and help with weight loss.

Ghee and black pepper: Consuming a pinch of black pepper with a teaspoon of desi ghee is good for your joints.