Tamil Nadu to challenge ED’s ?1,000 crore TASMAC scam allegation

The Tamil Nadu government plans to challenge the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) ?1,000 crore scam allegation against state-run liquor retailer TASMAC in court. Excise Minister V. Senthil Balaji dismissed the ED’s claims as baseless and generalised, asserting that liquor procurement follows a transparent process based on past sales data. He also stated that no new distilleries, breweries, or retail shops have been approved recently, and the number of retail outlets has actually been reduced.

Balaji criticized the timing of the ED’s statement, calling it a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the state’s welfare initiatives. He defended TASMAC’s transfer and tendering processes, arguing that they follow standard procedures and contain no irregularities. He also took a veiled jab at BJP leader K. Annamalai, implying a political motive behind the ED’s allegations.

The Tamil Nadu government previously secured a stay against ED’s inquiry into illegal sand mining, arguing that the agency lacked jurisdiction over state officials. The Madras High Court upheld this stance while allowing the ED to continue its investigation. The state is now preparing for a similar legal battle over the TASMAC case.