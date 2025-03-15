Telangana heatwave: Schools to operate half-day from today

With rising temperatures across Telangana, the state’s School Education Department has implemented a half-day schedule for all schools starting March 15. This decision comes as several districts have already recorded temperatures exceeding 40°C. The revised schedule applies to government-aided and private primary, upper primary, and high schools, aiming to minimize students’ exposure to extreme heat. Schools will now operate from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM until April 23, with mid-day meals served before dismissal.

Despite the shortened hours, special coaching for Class X students preparing for public exams will continue. The academic year will conclude on April 23, with summer vacation beginning on April 24 and lasting until June 11. To ensure compliance with the new timings, Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Education Department officials have been instructed to monitor implementation. The measure is part of broader efforts to protect students and staff from the effects of extreme summer heat.

Telangana is currently experiencing severe heatwave conditions, with several districts recording temperatures above 40°C. On March 14, Kaddam Peddur in Nirmal district reported the highest temperature at 40.7°C, followed by Bela in Adilabad at 40.6°C, according to the Telangana Development Planning Society’s weather bulletin. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely to address concerns related to the early onset of summer.