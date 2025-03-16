Mangaluru police seize 37 kg MDMA worth ?75 crore, arrest 2 South Africans

Mangaluru Police have conducted Karnataka’s largest-ever drug seizure, confiscating over 37 kg of MDMA worth ?75 crore and arresting two South African nationals in Bengaluru. Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal revealed that the breakthrough stemmed from a six-month-long investigation that began with the arrest of Haider Ali in Mangaluru’s Pumpwell in September, where 15 grams of MDMA were recovered from him. This led authorities to a Nigerian national, Peter, who was caught in Bengaluru with narcotics worth ?6 crore, further uncovering links to an international drug syndicate.

The syndicate was reportedly using air routes between Delhi and Bengaluru to smuggle drugs. Acting on intelligence, Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two South African nationals, Bamba Fant (31) and Abigail Adonis (30), in Bengaluru’s Neeladri Nagar, Electronic City, on March 14. Authorities found MDMA concealed in their trolley bags, along with four mobile phones, passports, and ?18,000 in cash. The suspects were allegedly supplying drugs to Nigerian peddlers in Bengaluru and other regions.

Investigators suspect the accused may have used forged passports and visas for travel, raising concerns about their deeper involvement in international drug trafficking. Police are now working to trace the larger network behind the illicit trade, aiming to dismantle the entire operation. The ongoing investigation is expected to reveal further details about the syndicate’s operations and connections.