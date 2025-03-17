Air India Express to operate 40 weekly flights from this airport: Details

New Delhi: Leading low-budget air carrier, Air India Express is set to boost connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR). The airline will operate 40 weekly flights from Hindon Airport. These flights will directly link five key destinations—Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jammu, and Kolkata.

With operations from both Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Hindon Airport (HDO), Air India Express becomes the first airline to serve the NCR from two airports. This expansion will benefit North and East Delhi, as well as Western Uttar Pradesh, including areas like Ghaziabad, Meerut, Noida, and key localities such as Akshardham, Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, and Karol Bagh.

Air India Express will start daily flights (except Saturdays) between Hindon Airport, Ghaziabad, and Jammu from 23rd March 2025. The flight will depart from Hindon at 11:30 AM and return from Jammu at 1:00 PM. A morning flight from Jammu to Srinagar will begin on 1st April 2025. The flight will depart from Jammu at 10:00 AM, making round trips to Srinagar easier.

Air India Express, a Tata Group subsidiary, currently operates over 400 daily flights, connecting 39 domestic and 16 international destinations. With a fleet of 99 aircraft—including 63 Boeing 737s and 36 Airbus A320s—the airline continues to strengthen its presence in India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.