Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid ?400 crore in taxes in 5 years

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has paid approximately ?400 crore in taxes over the last five years, as confirmed by its secretary, Champat Rai. This amount, covering the period from February 5, 2020, to February 5, 2025, includes ?270 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and ?130 crore in other tax liabilities. The trust’s financial transactions undergo regular audits by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Rai also emphasized the economic boost Ayodhya has experienced due to a surge in pilgrims and tourists. The Maha Kumbh alone attracted 1.26 crore devotees, while the city welcomed 16 crore visitors in the past year, with 5 crore specifically visiting the Ram temple. This influx has led to increased employment opportunities for locals, benefiting businesses and infrastructure development.

Established in 2020, the trust was formed to oversee the construction of the Ram Mandir, following the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict. The temple’s consecration ceremony, Pran Pratishtha, took place on January 22, 2024, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since then, the temple has become a major religious and cultural hub, drawing millions of devotees from across the country.