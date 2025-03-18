ED Summons Lalu Prasad, Family in Land-for-Jobs Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tej Pratap Yadav for questioning in connection with the land-for-jobs money laundering case. Prasad, aged 76, has been asked to appear before the agency in Patna on Wednesday, while his family members were called on Tuesday. The ED intends to record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). However, sources suggest they might not comply with the summons. Previously, both Lalu Prasad and his younger son Tejashwi Yadav had faced questioning in the same case.

The investigation revolves around allegations that during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 under the UPA-1 government, jobs were exchanged for land as bribes. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR, candidates seeking Group D railway positions were coerced into transferring land to Prasad’s family members at nominal rates. The ED claims that Rabri Devi, along with her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, who were named in the chargesheet, benefited from these illegal transactions. Another accused, Hridyanand Chaudhary, a former employee at Rabri Devi’s gaushala, reportedly acquired land from a candidate and later transferred it to Hema Yadav.

Additionally, the ED has alleged the involvement of shell companies, including A K Infosystems Private Limited and A B Exports Pvt. Ltd., which were used to launder proceeds of the crime. These companies were allegedly used to acquire properties through front men, with shares eventually transferred to Prasad’s family members for nominal amounts. The agency has previously submitted a chargesheet in a Delhi court, officially accusing Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, and others of involvement in the money laundering case.