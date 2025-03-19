Eid Al Fitr 2025: UAE announces holidays for private sector employees

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) in the UAE announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector employees. Private sector employees in the UAE will get a paid holiday on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr from Sunday, March 30 until Tuesday, April 1. This holiday applies to all employees in the sector across the country.

If the holy month of Ramadan concludes in the 30th day, the holiday will be extended to Wednesday, April 2. Therefore, the duration of the break will depend on the Shawwal Moon sighting, potentially resulting in a four-or five-day weekend for employees. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted.

The UAE’s Moon sighting committee will begin observing the crescent on March 29. If the crescent is spotted that evening, Eid holidays will fall on March 30, 31, and April 1, according to the Gregorian calendar, resulting in a four-day break (Saturday to Tuesday). However, if the Moon is not sighted and Ramadan completes 30 days, the first day of Shawwal will be on March 31. In this case, Eid holidays will be observed on March 31, April 1, and April 2, giving residents an extended five-day break, including the weekend (Saturday to Wednesday).

Public sector employees will also get similar days of holidays. A unified holiday policy implemented in the UAE for public and private sector workers ensures all employees get equal breaks throughout the year.