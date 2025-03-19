Lenovo launches new tablet with JBL Speakers

Mumbai: Lenovo Idea Tab Pro has been launched in India. The Android tablet comes with a quad JBL speaker unit with Dolby Atmos support. It is compatible with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and is equipped with pogo-pin connectors for keyboard connection. The tablet supports Lenovo Smart Control which allows users to connect their smartphones and PCs to it.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 30,999. The tablet is currently available for purchase in the country via the Lenovo India e-store. It will go on sale on Amazon on March 21. It is offered in a Luna Grey colourway.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro sports a 12.7-inch 3K (1,840×2,944 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 400 nits peak brightness level, and 273ppi pixel density. The tablet is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Lenovo ZUI 16. The company confirms that the tablet will receive two OS upgrades up to Android 16 and four years of security updates until 2029.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro gets a 13-megapixel main sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The tablet is equipped with quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Its accessories include a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus stylus, a Tab Pro 2-in-1 Keyboard, and a Folio Case. The tablet has a three-point pogo-pin connector for the keyboard.

The Lenovo Smart Control feature includes Share Hub, Cross Control, App Streaming and Smart Clipboard. This allows users to share files, manage controls, use apps, as well as copy and paste content across connected devices like PCs and smartphones.Lenovo Idea Tab Pro packs a 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port.