Chhattisgarh Operations: 22 Naxals Killed, 1 DRG Jawan Dead

Security forces in Chhattisgarh conducted two major anti-Naxal operations, resulting in the deaths of 22 insurgents. A fierce encounter took place along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in Gangaloor, where 18 Naxalites were neutralized after an extended gunfight. In a separate clash in Kanker district, four Maoists were killed near the village of Koroskodo in Chhotebethiya. Tragically, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan lost his life during the Bijapur operation. Authorities recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from both sites, and search operations are still ongoing.

The Bijapur-Dantewada encounter began early in the morning when a joint team comprising the DRG, Special Task Force (STF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a combing operation based on intelligence inputs. Naxalites opened fire, leading to hours of intense crossfire. Security forces confirmed the recovery of 18 bodies and a large supply of weapons. Meanwhile, in Kanker, a routine patrol turned into a violent confrontation as Maoists fired upon the forces. In retaliation, four insurgents were killed. Officials have since secured the area and are continuing to monitor for further threats.

These recent operations mark a significant success in the ongoing crackdown on Naxal insurgency. Just last week, 17 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur, and earlier in February, authorities arrested 18 militants and seized explosives. The Chhattisgarh government remains committed to both security operations and developmental initiatives to dismantle Maoist networks. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has outlined an ambitious plan to boost economic growth in Bastar, emphasizing infrastructure, industry, and tourism to counter insurgent influence. With the Naxal movement weakening, officials are optimistic about achieving long-term stability in the region.