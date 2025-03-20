Ghanaian woman caught with ?38.8 crore cocaine at Bengaluru airport

In a major operation against international drug smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized narcotics worth ?38.8 crore at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. A Ghanaian woman arriving from Qatar was arrested after officials found 3 kg of high-purity cocaine concealed in her belongings. Acting on intelligence, the authorities intercepted her upon arrival and uncovered the hidden contraband during a thorough inspection.

The arrested woman is suspected of being a drug courier linked to a larger smuggling network that uses transit hubs for operations. Investigators are now probing her background to trace potential connections to global cartels. Officials are also examining whether she had accomplices involved in the trafficking network.

This incident has intensified concerns over Bengaluru airport’s rising use as a smuggling transit point. Just weeks earlier, Kannada actress Ranya Rao was caught attempting to smuggle over 14 kg of gold, drawing attention to the need for stricter airport security. In response, enforcement agencies are increasing surveillance measures to dismantle organized smuggling operations.