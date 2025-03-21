Hindalco to Invest 45,000 Crore Over 3-4 Years

Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco Industries plans to invest ?45,000 crore over the next 3-4 years across various segments, including aluminium, copper, and speciality alumina. The investment aims to enhance both upstream operations like smelters and refineries and downstream production of high-precision products. Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla highlighted the company’s commitment to delivering next-generation engineered products to meet global demand. Managing Director Satish Pai further detailed the expansion, which will include a copper recycling plant, a fused alumina plant, and foil production facilities.

Hindalco currently leads in aluminium production in India with a capacity of 1.3 million tonnes annually. Its subsidiary, Novelis, stands as the world’s largest producer of flat-rolled aluminium products, boasting a 4.2 million tonne capacity. In copper production, Hindalco ranks second globally outside China and is on track to exceed 1 million tonnes of refined copper output. The company is also advancing in the electric vehicle sector with India’s first copper foil facility and supporting aerospace projects like ISRO’s Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions by developing hard alloy components.

Kumar Mangalam Birla emphasized that with favorable economic conditions and a robust financial ecosystem, it is an opportune time for corporate India to ramp up capital expenditure. He underscored Hindalco’s shift toward becoming a solutions provider, offering innovations in sectors like electric mobility, renewable energy, semiconductors, and high-end electronics. With the government’s continued focus on infrastructure development, Birla reiterated that corporate investment is essential to drive growth and competitiveness in the global market.