India imposes anti-dumping duty on 4 Chinese products

New Delhi: India has imposed anti-dumping duty on four Chinese goods. The duty imposed goods , including vacuum flasks and aluminium foil.

The decision was taken to guard domestic players from cheap imports from China. These duties were imposed as these products — Soft Ferrite Cores, certain thickness of vacuum insulated flask, aluminium foil, and Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid — were exported to India from China at below normal prices.

In separate notifications, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Revenue, said that the duty imposed “shall be levied for a period of five years” on imports of Soft Ferrite Cores, vacuum insulated flask, and Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid.

The anti-dumping duty of up to USD 873 per tonne was imposed provisionally on aluminium foil for six months. The government has imposed the duty in the range of USD 276 per tonne to USD USD 986 per tonne on imports of the acid (a water treatment chemical) from China and Japan.

On imports of Soft Ferrite Cores (used in electric vehicles, chargers, and telecom devices), up to 35 per cent duty was imposed on CIF (cost, insurance freight) value. Similarly on vacuum insulated flask, USD 1,732 per tonne anti-dumping duty was levied.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.