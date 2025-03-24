Astrological predictions for today, March 24

New Delhi: Tday is the Dashami Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Monday. Dashami Tithi will last the whole day and night till 5:06 am tomorrow. Parigha Yoga will remain till 4:45 pm today. Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 4:27 am today after crossing the whole day.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. With the advice of your father, your business will run very well. Do not hurry while taking any decision today. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Taurus

Today will be a joyful day for you. You will get support from your in-laws. Your reputation will increase in society. The elders will be happy with your behavior; people will praise you.

Gemini

Today will be a very happy day for you. Students of this zodiac who have applied for government jobs are likely to get success soon; keep working hard. Today you need to be very careful while driving. Today, your happiness and prosperity will increase.

Cancer

Today your day will bring very special moments. Today all your pending work will be completed. Today you are likely to get help from an experienced person in some work.

Leo

Today your day will be full of happiness. There are chances of an increase in the salary of people working in the private sector; do your work with full honesty. Today, your mother may ask you to complete some important work.

Virgo

Today will be a mixed day for you. People of this zodiac sign who want to start their new business, do it on a good muhurat, and then you will get profit throughout the year.

Libra

Today will be a very curious day for you. Businessmen are going to be very busy today; they will take the help of new techniques to progress in their business. Today you will feed the needy; people will praise you.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Businessmen will attend important meetings today, in which many issues will be discussed. It will be good to take expert advice before doing any new work. Today, avoid taking decisions in anger; think a lot first. Today you will spend time with children.

Sagittarius

Today your day has brought a gift of happiness for you. Your health will be very good today; you will be happy. The decision of a case going on in the court will come in your favor.

Capricorn

Today your day will start well. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac who want to start their own business. People who are associated with the real estate business will get more profit today. Be careful in money transactions today.

Aquarius

Today will be a busy day for you. Time is good for people working. Today, sudden monetary gains will strengthen your financial side.

Pisces

Today will be a profitable day for you. The ongoing rift with someone will end today. Today is an auspicious day for the students of this zodiac sign. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.