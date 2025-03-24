‘Bramayugam’ team announces new horror film starring Pranav Mohanlal

Director Rahul Sadasivan, known for his recent horror thriller Bramayugam starring Mammootty, is set to collaborate with Pranav Mohanlal for his next film. The project is backed by Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studios, the same production companies behind Bramayugam. Continuing his association with key collaborators, Sadasivan has brought back cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, who previously worked on both Bramayugam and Bhoothakaalam. The film’s production officially began on March 24, 2025.

Although specific plot details remain under wraps, the film is confirmed to be another horror venture. Sadasivan has also reunited with art director Jothish Shankar, editor Shafique Mohamed Ali, and sound designer Jayadevan Chakkadath from Bramayugam, strengthening the core creative team. This marks the second production under Night Shift Studios, which made a successful debut with Bramayugam.

Rahul Sadasivan, who initially entered the industry with the sci-fi thriller Red Rain in 2013, gained widespread acclaim with his psychological horror Bhoothakaalam, featuring Shane Nigam and Revathi. His mastery in the horror genre was further solidified with Bramayugam, praised for its monochromatic visuals, Mammootty’s gripping performance, and thought-provoking narrative. The film’s technical excellence recently earned recognition abroad, with a U.K. film institute incorporating it into their curriculum for study.