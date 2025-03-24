US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch to visit India for trade talks and bilateral discussions

US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, accompanied by a delegation of US government officials, will visit India from March 25-29 for bilateral trade discussions. The visit highlights the United States’ commitment to fostering a productive and balanced trade relationship with India. According to a US embassy spokesperson, the discussions will cover key trade and investment matters, continuing the cooperative dialogue between the two countries.

Lynch, who oversees trade policy for 15 countries in the region, manages the US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) and coordinates activities under Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs) with regional partners. His previous experience includes serving as Deputy Assistant US Trade Representative and USTR’s Director for India, where he handled negotiations on sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, services, and intellectual property rights.

The visit follows recent trade talks between Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, during which they discussed a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement. Building on commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump, the two countries aim to strengthen trade ties with the goal of achieving USD 500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 under the “Mission 500” initiative.