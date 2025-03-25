AP, Telangana Weather: Intense Heat Grips Cities, Rain Likely in Vizag

Temperatures are rising across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as summer intensifies. On Tuesday, Hyderabad and Warangal will experience clear skies and hot conditions, while Vijayawada is expected to be the hottest city. In contrast, Visakhapatnam may see light afternoon showers.

In Hyderabad, the mercury will reach a maximum of 36°C, with a minimum of 23°C and a real feel of 38°C. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight. Visakhapatnam will have a high of 31°C and a low of 26°C, with a real feel of 37°C. Light rain is possible in the afternoon, so outdoor activities should be planned accordingly.

Warangal will face a scorching day with a maximum temperature of 37°C, a low of 22°C, and a real feel of 39°C. People are encouraged to wear light clothing and minimize sun exposure. Meanwhile, Vijayawada will experience extreme heat, reaching 39°C with a low of 23°C and a real feel of 42°C. Staying indoors during peak hours and maintaining hydration is recommended.