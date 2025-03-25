Emirates increases flight frequency to these destinations: Details

Dubai: The flag carrier of Dubai, Emirates has announced adding 17 flights to its schedule to destinations in the Middle East/GCC. These flights will be operated from March 26 to April 6.

Over 371,000 passengers are expected to fly with the airline during Eid Al Fitr break from around the region, with additional flights planned for Jeddah, Kuwait, Dammam and Amman. Six Emirates flights will be added to/from Amman and another five flights between Dammam and Dubai. The airline will be adding an extra four flights from Jeddah and its flight schedule from Kuwait will extend to another two services.

A special Eid menu will be served on Emirates flights across all travel classes on select flights to and from Dubai. The menu will be filled with delicacies including favourites like chicken madhbi, prawn matfi, chicken makloubeh, mixed grills like chicken shish taouk and lamb kofta, halwa brownie, and pistachio cake, among an array of other sweet and savoury dishes.