Egg Seller, Juice Vendor Shocked by 7.5 Crore GST Notices

Two small shopkeepers from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were stunned after receiving tax notices for crores from the Income Tax department. In Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, an egg seller named Prince Suman was issued a GST notice demanding ?6 crore. Despite his modest income, a company named Prince Enterprises, registered in Delhi under his name, allegedly operated in the leather, wood, and iron business. Prince, who denies any connection to the firm, claims he has never visited Delhi. His family suspects identity theft and is seeking legal assistance.

Similarly, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a juice vendor named Mohammad Rahees received a tax notice of 7.79 crore. Rahees, who earns a livelihood selling juice, expressed disbelief at the claim and insisted he had never seen such an amount in his life. His family, struggling to meet daily expenses, is now facing immense stress. Authorities have revealed that Rahees’s documents were misused to make significant political donations during the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Both cases have raised concerns about identity theft and document misuse. While the shopkeepers assert their innocence, the Income Tax department is seeking explanations and evidence regarding the alleged transactions. Legal experts suggest that the incidents may involve fraudsters exploiting the identities of unsuspecting individuals to evade taxes. The affected families are urging the government to intervene and investigate the matter thoroughly.