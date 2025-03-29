Eid Al Fitr 2025: Dubai allocates 4 public beaches for family

Dubai: The Dubai Municipality announced the allocation of four of its public beaches exclusively for families during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

These beaches will include:

Jumeirah 2

Jumeirah 3

Umm Suqeim 1

Umm Suqeim 2

The municipality also allocated an integrated team for safety and rescue, comprising 126 quality personnel, and for organising operations.

The authority has also prepared its major parks and recreational destinations, such as the Dubai Frame and Children’s City, to host a range of entertainment activities and events throughout the holiday period.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had announced that all public parking will be free of charge except for multi-level parking terminals.