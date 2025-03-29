Know early symptoms of neurological disorders

Neurological disorders affect the brain, spinal cord, and nervous system. Neurological disorders impact movement, cognition, and overall health. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), millions of people worldwide suffer from neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and stroke.

Identifying early symptoms can help in the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders. Here are some warning signs to be aware of.

1. Frequent headaches or migraines

Persistent or severe headaches that occur suddenly and frequently may indicate an underlying neurological issue. Conditions such as migraines, brain tumours, or increased intracranial pressure can cause recurrent headaches, often accompanied by nausea, sensitivity to light, or vision changes.

2. Numbness or tingling sensation

Experiencing unexplained numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or other body parts can be an early sign of nerve damage. This could be linked to conditions such as multiple sclerosis, peripheral neuropathy, or stroke. If the numbness is persistent or spreads, it requires immediate medical attention.

3. Memory loss and confusion

Mild forgetfulness is common with age, but severe memory loss, difficulty concentrating, or confusion could be early signs of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s or dementia. Individuals may forget recent conversations, struggle to recall names, or have trouble completing familiar tasks.

4. Sudden loss of balance or coordination

Neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or stroke can affect movement and coordination. Frequent falls, dizziness, tremors, or difficulty walking should not be ignored, as they may signal a problem with the nervous system.

5. Unexplained muscle weakness or tremors

Weakness in the limbs, involuntary muscle twitching, or hand tremors may indicate a neurological condition like Parkinson’s disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). If muscle weakness progresses over time or affects daily activities, a neurological evaluation is necessary.

6. Changes in vision

Blurred vision, double vision, or sudden vision loss can be early signs of neurological disorders such as optic neuritis (associated with multiple sclerosis) or brain tumours. Frequent eye strain, difficulty focusing, or loss of peripheral vision should be assessed by a doctor.

7. Slurred speech or difficulty speaking

Difficulty in forming words, slurred speech, or trouble understanding language could indicate a stroke or other neurological conditions affecting the brain’s language centres. If speech problems arise suddenly or worsen, urgent medical attention is required.

8. Mood swings and personality changes

Unexplained changes in behaviour, mood swings, increased anxiety, or depression can be linked to neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, or brain injuries. Personality changes that seem unusual or persistent should be evaluated by a specialist.

9. Seizures or uncontrolled movements

Seizures can be a symptom of epilepsy or other neurological disorders. Uncontrolled shaking, sudden muscle stiffness, or loss of consciousness are signs that require immediate medical attention. Even a single seizure should not be ignored.

10. Chronic fatigue or sleep disturbances

Persistent fatigue, excessive daytime sleepiness, or sleep disorders like insomnia may indicate an underlying neurological problem. Conditions such as multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease can cause chronic exhaustion and disrupted sleep patterns.