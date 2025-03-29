Infertility has become more common in both men and women. Fertility naturally declines with age. Medical conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis in women, as well as low sperm count and testosterone levels in men.

Stress is another critical factor, as it can disrupt hormonal balance ultimately affecting reproductive function in both men and women. Several studies suggest that day-to-day stress in women can lower the chances of getting pregnant.

Uncontrolled stress can disrupt your hormones. Stress triggers the release of cortisol (stress hormone). In women, this can lead to irregular menstrual cycles and ovulation issues. In men, stress can affect testosterone levels and sperm production.

Also Read: Know Causes and Symptoms of Down syndrome

Chronic stress can manifest physically, leading to weight gain or loss, which can further affect fertility. Conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are sometimes exacerbated by stress-related weight changes.

Managing stress may help improve fertility. However, stress alone cannot cause infertility. Therefore, it is crucial to rule out all possible causes of infertility. Studies indicate that women with a history of depression are two times more likely to face infertility.

Stress can also affect fertility-related treatment outcomes. Studies indicate that individuals who were stressed before or during the treatment had lower pregnancy rates. Therefore, stress management can help you get pregnant and also improve treatment outcomes.

To mitigate these effects, managing stress through techniques such as mindfulness, exercise, therapy and ensuring a supportive environment can be beneficial for those trying to conceive.