Indian stock markets to remain closed on March 31

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets will remain closed on Monday, (March 31), on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). This marks an extended break for investors, with trading resuming on Tuesday, April 1.

Both the NSE and BSE will remain closed for trading in equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on March 31. While equity markets will be completely shut, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will operate in a limited capacity. Trading on MCX will remain closed for the morning session (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) but will resume in the evening from 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM.

Also Read: Flydubai resumes flight to this city: Details

April will see three more stock market holidays:

April 10 – Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 – Good Friday

The last trading session of the financial year, held on March 28, ended on a weak note amid volatility. The Sensex dropped 191.51 points, closing at 77,414.92, while the Nifty slipped 72.60 points to end at 23,519.35.