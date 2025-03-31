Know factors that can cause male infertility

Male infertility is a multifaceted problem. Male infertility accounts for about 40% – 50% of all infertility cases. Understanding the primary causes of male infertility is essential to a suitable response.

Low sperm count, low sperm motility and poor sperm quality are common issues men undergo. A “normal” sperm count lies anywhere between 15 million sperm to more than 200 million sperm, in each millilitre of semen. If a man has a sperm count that is lower than that level, his chance of conception decreases dramatically. These factors can contribute to issues with male infertility due to environmental worries, genetic conditions or lifestyle choices which include diet, alcohol consumption, drug use, etc.

Varicocele is another leading issue faced by men as it refers to the enlargement of vein(s) in a man’s scrotum. This can impact the quality of sperm and the quantity that is produced by increasing the temperature of the testicles, thus affecting the function of the testicles. Varicocele can be fixed or treated through surgery in most cases.

Infections can also have an impact on fertility in males. If individuals have a sexually transmitted infection (STI) such as chlamydia or gonorrhoea or other infections, they can create scarring or block sperm from getting to the reproductive system (epididymis, vas deferens, prostate, and seminal vesicle). An infection such as mumps (if suffered as an adult) can also impair fertility and impact the related glands and tissues upstream.

The factors related to lifestyle can have a substantial impact on male fertility. Drinking alcohol, smoking tobacco, using recreational drugs, excessive stress, and a poor diet can all contribute to lower sperm quality. In addition, prolonged exposure to heat, such as from hot tubs or tight underwear, may negatively impact sperm production.

There is also a higher risk of infertility for men exposed to high levels of toxins or chemicals on the job. While certain causes of infertility have a genetic basis, this is relatively uncommon. However, genetic disorders such as Klinefelter syndrome in which males have an extra X chromosome, can cause infertility.