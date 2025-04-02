H D Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka govt over diesel price hike

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy strongly criticized the Karnataka government for increasing the sales tax on diesel, which led to a price hike of ?2 per liter. Taking to social media, he labeled the government a “Price Hike Demon,” accusing it of burdening citizens with continuous price increases. He highlighted that the government had already raised diesel prices by ?5 per liter in the last ten months. He also slammed the Congress-led administration for imposing this hike on Ugadi, a day of new beginnings, and alleged that it lacked both vision and compassion. Kumaraswamy urged people to protest against what he termed as “ruthless exploitation.”

The Karnataka government officially increased the sales tax on diesel from 18.44% to 21.17%, making the new effective price higher. A government notification confirmed that the hike was approved by the Competent Authority and took effect from April 1, 2025. Despite this increase, officials stated that diesel prices in Karnataka would still be lower than in neighboring states. The decision follows similar price hikes on essential commodities like milk and electricity, contributing to rising living costs in the state.

In addition to fuel price hikes, Bengaluru residents will now have to pay a “garbage cess” as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) introduced a solid waste management user fee. This charge applies to residential buildings, shops, and hotels, with the fee varying based on property size. The cess will be collected annually along with property tax, aiming to generate ?600 crore in revenue for waste management. This move adds to the financial strain on citizens, who recently faced increased milk and electricity prices after the Karnataka government approved a ?4 per liter hike in Nandini milk and curd, citing support for dairy farmers and rising production costs.