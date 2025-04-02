UAE based air carrier announces20% discount on tickets: Details

Abu Dhabi: UAE based low-budget air carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering a limited-time promotion. The airline is offering up to 20 per cent discount on selected ticket fares.

The promotion is available for bookings made through the Wizz mobile app or the airline’s website until 1.59am local time on April 2 (11.59pm CEST on April 1). Travel for this offer is valid from April 28 to June 15, 2025.

The discount is available only on selected flights to/from Abu Dhabi International Airport, and is valid for bookings made on the ariline’s website or the WIZZ mobile app. The promotion is not applicable to group bookings.

Also Read: Big Ticket announces Dh25-million grand prize for April

This promotion coincides with the airline’s expansion as it adds new routes connecting Abu Dhabi to Varna, Bulgaria, and Bucharest B?neasa Airport in Romania. Flights to Varna will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while flights to Bucharest B?neasa will be available four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers low fares and efficient travel options to a wide array of destinations. In addition to Varna and Bucharest B?neasa, the airline also offers flights to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Chisinau (Moldova), Cluj (Romania), and Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Yerevan (Armenia) among many others.