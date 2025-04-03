Commodity Market: Gold price surge to life-time high again

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices surged and again touched fresh life-time high in Kerala on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Gold is priced at Rs 68,480, higher by Rs 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 8560, up by Rs 50. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged. In last 9 days, gold price gained by Rs 3000 per 8 gram. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year. In last three months, gold price gained by Rs 1360 per 1 gram and Rs 10,880 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 89,350/10 gram. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 81,904/10 gram. Silver, meanwhile, was priced at Rs 98,700/kg .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices opened higher at Rs 91,230 per 10 gram as against previous close of Rs 90,728. Silver prices opened lower at Rs 99,658 per kg compared to previous close of Rs 99,753.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,145.93 an ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $3,167.57 earlier in the session. US gold futures firmed 0.1% at $3,170.70. Price of spot silver slipped 1.2% to $33.61 an ounce.